Goleta libraries, public counters to re-open in-person services Feb. 22

GOLETA, Calif. -- Goleta libraries and public service counters are set to re-open on Feb. 22 due to the continued decrease in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the city announced on Wednesday.

Visitors to the libraries or public counters will still need to comply with Santa Barbara County guidelines on masking indoors, which currently apply to only unvaccinated individuals, according to city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

The Goleta, Buellton and Solvang library branches will open on Feb. 22, but city officials ask that people continue to stay home if they have potential COVID-19 symptoms or are sick.

The libraries will be open on Tuesdays throughSundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After Feb. 22, the front reception desk at Goleta City Hall will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and community members can come by anytime during business hours or make an appointment.

The Building and Safety Counter and the Planning and Zoning Counter will be open for in-person consultation without an appointment from 8 a.m. until noon on Mondays and Wednesdays. Virtual appointments, telephone consultation, and email consultation will still be available throughout the week during regular business hours, Shaw said.

Walk-in visitors are welcome at the city's Planning Department during counter hours for in-person services, but Shaw said that appointments are highly encouraged and will be given priority.

New self-service computer kiosks are available at the city's public counters with access to the Permit Tracking System Public Portal and the general "City Assist" resident service request system, Shaw said.