GOLETA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Office of Education will be hosting a vaccine clinic in Old Town Goleta on Friday, Feb. 18.

The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community West Bank parking lot located at 5827 Hollister avenue.

It will provide COVID-10 vaccines for everyone over the age of five, flu shots, and free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

To make an appointment, call 805-448-2578.