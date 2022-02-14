Steve Martin and Martin Short returning to Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Steve Martin and Martin Short will be returning to the Santa Barbara Bowl stage on June 17 with their new show, "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!"

The show comedy show "redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways," according to Jessica Puchli, a spokeswoman for the event.

"Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience," Puchli said.

"The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other."

Martin and Short first met in 1986 while on the set of "Three Amigos" and have forged a friendship in the decades since, Puchli said.

The show also includes special guests Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via AXS.com on Friday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m., and presale begins Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.