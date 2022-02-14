Artifacts and imagery on display at Melanin Gallery in celebration of Black History Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When the female founders of Healing Justice Santa Barbara were offered a vacant space on the corner of State Street and Canon Perdido during Black History Month they knew just what to do with it.

They call it the Melanin Gallery. Inside visitors will find a history museum full of Black artifacts and imagery.

Some of the items come from the homes of families who have been living in Santa Barbara for more than a century.

Healing Justice co-founder Krystle Farmer Sieghart enjoys telling visitors about her family.

"When I tell them my family has been here since 1810 they just are in shock, this is so important to tell this history, so that we preserve Black lives in this community, so that Black people and the Black youth know that they can stay here, they can raise families here, they can be a part of this community," said Sieghart.

Some of her own family history is on a mobile timeline entitled "Santa Barbara's Black History: For The Love Of Our People."

Santa Barbara County Supervisors and Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria City Councilmembers have been invited to a special showing at noon this Saturday.

They hope community members will help them find a more permanent space for the exhibit that closes on Feb. 28.

A show called "The Black Art Seen" is also on display nearby at The Arts Fund in the former Sir La Table located at 821 State St.

It is open Wednesday-Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Healing Justice Black History events also includes Xtreme Hip Hop classes coming up on Feb. 19th at 10 and 11 a.m.

There are also some virtual events with special guest speakers.

For more information visit hjsb.org.

We will have more on some of the local Black History events in Santa Barbara coming up tonight on the news