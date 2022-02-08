Ten COVID-19 cases reported at Santa Barbara County Main Jail, Northern Branch Jail cleared

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Main Jail in South Santa Barbara County, while the new Northern Branch Jail has been cleared of all positive cases.

There has been a total of 262 confirmed cases at the Main Jail since the coronavirus outbreak was first reported on Dec. 8, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

As of Tuesday, there were 10 cases at the jail that were still considered to be infectious.

Throughout the entirety of the outbreak, 208 inmates reported being asymptomatic, 53 reported being symptomatic, and one declined to answer, according to Zick.

Meanwhile at the Northern Branch Jail, the five remaining COVID-19-positive inmates reported on Friday have since recovered, leaving no active inmate cases at the jail, Zick said.