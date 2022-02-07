Santa Barbara H&M windows shattered

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The display windows at the Santa Barbara H&M were shattered Monday morning in what police said looks to be a case of vandalism.

Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a call from someone walking past the State Street store front shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers found the display windows shattered and went inside to make sure that no one was in the building.

While officers did not find anyone inside, they did find a rock and police said that is likely what was used to break the windows.

Store managers said it appeared that nothing was stolen, and police are assessing surveillance video to see if a suspect can be identified.

So far, it appears that it was just a case of vandalism, according to police.