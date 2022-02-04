District Attorney’s Office denies Pierre Haobsh request to replace counsel

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge denied Pierre Haobsh's – the 31-year-old man who was convicted for a triple murder in November 2021 – request to replace his trial counsel prior to sentencing, the District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

The high-profile murder trial concluded in late November when Haobsh was found guilty for the murders of the Han family in 2016.

Police found Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, dead inside the garage of their Goleta home.

Haobsh was arrested for the murders back in 2016 shortly after the bodies were found.

He was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstances of multiple murders and murders for financial gain on Nov. 24, 2021, according to Barbara Ross, executive assistant to the DA.

Judge Brian Hill denied Haobsh's request to replace his trial counsel prior to sentencing on Thursday.

He will be sentenced in Department 2 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.