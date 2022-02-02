Goleta partners with county and West Wind Drive-In to distribute free COVID test kits

GOLETA, Calif.-People heading to the West Wind Drive-In Theatre this week to see the new Scream and Spiderman movies may want to return on Saturday to pick up some free at-home COVID19 tests.

The city is partnering with the drive-in and Santa Barbara County Public Health to make the distribution happen between 10 am. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 5.

Goleta's Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Baris said each car and driver will be able to pick up 3 QuickVue boxes containing 2 tests per box while supplies last.

The city that is celebrating its 20th birthday this week so one might say the city received more than 10,000 tests from the county as a birthday present.

Drive-In Manager James Millegan thinks it is a win-win situation.

Millegan said it will be good for business since some people haven't been to the drive-in lately or didn't know it made a come back during the pandemic.

Millegan said it is one of the safest ways to see a movies during the pandemic and offers the community a safe place to hold a kit distribution that won't impact local traffic.

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons said case numbers are going down but people still need to take precautions and get vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible.

Dr. Fitzgibbons said the at-home tests won't necessarily be part of the county's case count, but she said they will help prevent the spread of COVID19 if people who test positive stay home and away from others while they have symptoms.

She said people will need to stay home for five to ten days depending on symptoms and vaccination status.

For more information visit publichealthsbc.org

We will have more on the free kit distribution tonight on the news.