City of Goleta to distribute over 10,000 free COVID-19 test kits

GOLETA, Calif. -- The City of Goleta announced that it will be distributing over 10,000 free coronavirus testing kits to its residents on Saturday.

The tests will be distributed at the West Wind Drive-In Theatre from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., or until supplies last, according to city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

The tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and community members can receive up to six at-home tests per household.

Bicycles and scooters are allowed at the distribution site, but walk-ups are not allowed, Shaw said.

The city received the tests from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.