COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail appears to be on decline

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 identified at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail since Friday, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The outbreak at the jail was first reported on Dec. 8, and a total of 252 inmates have since been affected, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The jail has cleared 10 of the previously reported COVID-19 positive inmate cases, leaving 27 cases still considered to be infectious, Zick said.

None of the positive inmates are currently hospitalized for the virus.

There have been 48 inmates who have reported being symptomatic, 203 who have reported being asymptomatic, and one who declined to answer, according to Zick.