Santa Barbara County distributes more than 275,000 N95 masks to local schools

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Education Office said it distributed 276,480 adult-sized N95 masks to the county on Thursday.

PC: Santa Barbara County Education Office

The N95 masks were distributed to county public school districts, charter schools, and private schools for voluntary use by students and staff.

The County Education Office said these masks were delivered from California state.

PC: Santa Barbara County Education Office

According to the Centers for Disease Control, N95 masks filter out at least 95% of airborne particles.

“The N95 masks we’ve received are high-quality, well-fitting, and protective,” said Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. “We appreciate the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services for helping us provide our families and staff with this sought-after option of protection.”

