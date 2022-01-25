Update: SBPD arrest five people connected to break-ins, robbery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police have arrested four men and a woman for six burglaries reported over a span of five days, from January 1 to January 5.

SBPD spokesman, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, released the information Tuesday afternoon.

"The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to thank the public as well as the media for their assistance in apprehending these suspects."

This is a story NewsChannel 3-12 first reported two weeks ago. Police said several of the crimes and at least two of suspects had been caught on surveillance cameras.

(SBPD)

The crimes included multiple break-ins days at the Storyteller Children's Center on State Street and the church next door. Days later, a smoke shop on the 1900 block of De La Vina Street was robbed at gunpoint. Police said three suspects were involved in that heist which included the theft of the business cash register.

Three of the suspects are from Santa Barbara, one from Goleta and, one from Ventura. They range in age from 19 to 42 and face a slew of felony charges, including burglary during a State of Emergency.