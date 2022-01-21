The Central Coast remembers Santa Barbara County firefighter Joey De Anda

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Central Coast lost one of its own at the beginning of the year.

Joseph De Anda, a beloved firefighter and paramedic for Santa Barbara County, died in a skiing accident at 33-years-old.

Today, the community did not just grieve but celebrated his life.

He was a firefighter, paramedic, and a Cal Poly journalism graduate who was a kid reporter for Newschannel 12 years ago.

Today started with a memorial service, then a graveside service at Santa Maria Cemetery, and a remembrance at Santa Maria Fairpark for a celebration of life.