Montecito Boy Scout Troop member to lead local Blood Drive project

MONTECITO, Calif. -- A member of the Montecito Boy Scouts Troop 33, Salvador Hernandez, has launched a series of five local blood drives throughout the South Santa Barbara County.

This project is very personal to Hernandez, 17, since a family member has needed a blood transfusion in the past.

According to the boy scouts member, this is an opportunity to help the blood banks's need for donation that has risen during the pandemic.

The blood drives are part of Hernandez’s Eagle Scout project. He is currently pursuing the Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers.

"It is not just for me, it is also for the community for them to be able to know where to get the help they need and where to give help to those in need" Hernandez said.

He started his scouting journey as a cub in Carpinteria at age seven, and became a Boy Scout at 10 years old.

Hernandez works at a local nursery and it is a senior at Santa Barbara High School.

He shared that he sees himself in a future career in law enforcement or firefighting.

The drives will reach Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Montecito.

Eagle Scout Project Blood Drives:

Jan. 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Church of Latter Day Saints, Santa Barbara

Feb. 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Montecito Fire Station

Feb. 14, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Santa Barbara High School

Feb. 18, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Station 1, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

Feb. 24, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Church of Latter Day Saints, Carpinteria



For more information on the blood drive project click here.