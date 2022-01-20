Pedestrian struck by car in downtown Santa Barbara, taken to hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck while crossing the street in downtown Santa Barbara Thursday morning.

A white Toyota Prius was turning right from Anapamu St. to De La Vina St. and hit the adult woman who was in the crosswalk. It's unknown who is at fault.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. And the driver of the Prius remained at the scene.

During the initial investigation the intersection was closed. It has since reopened.