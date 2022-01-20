Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Intermittent full closures on Highway 101 in Gaviota

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Northbound Highway 101 in Gaviota will have intermittent full closures next week on Jan. 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caltrans said there will be traffic control from the Mariposa Reina over-crossing to north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

The closures will take place for a rock scaling operation to protect public safety.

California Highway Patrol said drivers might experience a full stop up to 15 minutes during the temporary closures.

For more information click here, or you can call 805-568-0858.

