Santa Barbara County releases survey for community members: What do you want to see more of in local parks and trails?

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County posted a survey for community members to help plan improvements for local parks, trails and other recreational facilities in the community.

This survey is part of Santa Barbara's Countywide Recreation Master Plan.

The county's Parks Division said this Master Plan will assess existing facilities, address unmet recreation needs, identify a range of recreation improvements, and foster coordination and cooperation between the county, cities, agencies within the county and non-profit and private recreation service providers.

