Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Carpinteria Wednesday morning.

The accident was reported round 5:45 a.m. as a car was turning onto the Highway 101 on-ramp at Bailard Road. The California Highway Patrol website reports the car was turning as the bicyclist was crossing in front of the on-ramp.

The cyclist was taken to Cottage Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

