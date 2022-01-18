Benedict Cumberbatch coming to Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award this year at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

SBIFF announced Tuesday the event will take place in-person on March 9.

Cumberbatch will be honored with the award after an in-person conversation about his career leading up to this year's performances in Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" from Netflix.

"He’s an intelligent, enigmatic and deeply committed artist who comfortably straddles a career in blockbusters and independent cinema where he works with visionary talent like Jane Campion," said SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling. "We’re ecstatically planning our celebration of Benedict Cumberbatch."

The Film Festival will take place live from March 2 to March 12 this year, and the official lineup will be announced in February.

Other actors coming to SBIFF this year to accept various awards include Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and more.

