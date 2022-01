SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- As local COVID-19 cases surge, the Santa Barbara Testing Trailer extended their hours to 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said the testing trailer, located at 267 Camino del Remedio near Tucker's Grove, will keep these extended hours from January 8 to January 22.

To make an appointment for PCR testing, click here.