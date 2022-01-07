Highway 101 repairs in Alisal Burn Zone to resume Friday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans plans to begin a three-week project to replace a section of Highway 101 damaged in the Alisal Fire on Friday now.

Caltrans originally announced plans to start the work Monday, but later announced the project moved up to Friday at 2 p.m.

The construction will take place on the northbound right lane of the highway, south of Mariposa Reina.

Caltrans says delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes. There will be a protective barrier around the repairs, including temporary striping and accommodate bicycles.

Construction crews say they will be replacing a section of shoulder damaged by the Alisal Fire.

The $4.5 million restoration effort also includes restoration of damaged culverts and drainage channels.