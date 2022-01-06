“Beautify Goleta Team” opens recruitment to the community

GOLETA, Calif. -- The city of Goleta is looking for volunteers to sign up for its new city-wide cleanup team, "Beautify Goleta."

The program looks to recruit neighborhood captains and other volunteers to help upkeep Goleta throughout the year.

The city says "Beautify Goleta originally started as a way to help residents clean their homes and yards with free bulky items collections."

"Starting this spring, Beautify Goleta is expanding to a community cleanup program that will also host Saturday morning cleanup events every other month in neighborhoods throughout the City," the city also wrote in a statement.

Beautify Goleta shared that the role of neighborhood captain will take the lead on cleanup events around town, and can be individuals, organizations or community groups.

To learn more or sign up, click here.