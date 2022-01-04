COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara County Jail expands

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported 50 additional cases stemming from the outbreak which first started back on December 8.

To date, there have been 169 cases total since then.

*83 are active cases.

*82 have recovered.

*Four people have since been released from jail.

No inmates have been hospitalized so far. Once an inmate tests positive, they are then isolated from other inmates who have not tested positive.