Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 7:22 pm
Published 7:09 pm

COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara County Jail expands

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported 50 additional cases stemming from the outbreak which first started back on December 8.

To date, there have been 169 cases total since then.

*83 are active cases.

*82 have recovered.

*Four people have since been released from jail.

No inmates have been hospitalized so far. Once an inmate tests positive, they are then isolated from other inmates who have not tested positive.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT NewsChannel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content