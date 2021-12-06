Kids bike program debuts at Harding elementary school

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An all new kids bike program is coming to Santa Barbara County.

It launched Monday morning at the Harding University Partnership School.

The program teaches kindergarten students how to ride bikes during their regular PE classes.

This is the first public elementary school to activate the program, which includes 25 bicycles and helmets for the students.

On Monday, the bikes were unboxed and 4th, 5th and 6th graders put them together for their kindergarten buddies.