Tree lighting, block party taking place in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Downtown Santa Barbara hosted a Christmas tree lighting and holiday block party Friday tonight.

The downtown holiday tree arrived earlier this week.

The tree lighting takes place at 6 p.m. on State Street in front of the Arlington Theatre. The block party is set to include live entertainment and an appearance by the Holiday Prince and Fairy.

Santa Claus was also expected to be on-site for photos, organizers said.

The event goes until 9 p.m. Friday.