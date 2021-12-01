SB Sheriff’s mourns loss of Chief Administrative Officer

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office lost one of their own on Tuesday morning.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of Chief Administrative Officer Robert "Bob" Gonzales on Tuesday morning.

Gonzales died at the age of 71 due to complications following recent cardiac surgery.

Gonzales started at the Sheriff's Office as their first non-sworn Human Resource Manager back in 2019. On September 5, 2021, Gonzales was promoted at their first-ever Chief Administrative Officer.

“Bob loved life and his chosen profession: law enforcement. He also loved to work, and it showed. He touched many of us with his warm smile and positive nature. He left a big impression on us, and he will be greatly missed," said Sheriff Brown.

Gonzales was born and raised in Santa Paula. He graduated from Ventura College in 1970 with degrees in Criminal Justice and General Education. He later went on to the University of La Verne and came out with a Bachelors's in Criminal Justice.

In 1972, Gonzales worked as a reserve police officer at Santa Paula Police Department and eventually became a full-time police officer. Gonzales held almost every position at the Santa Paula Police Department including Senior Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Lieutenant, Operations Commander and then, the Chief of Police.

Gonzales retired from Santa Paula Police Department and was elected to the Santa Paula City Council, he served two four-year terms. He then served additional terms as Santa Paula's Vice Mayor before two additional terms as the City's Mayor.

Gonzales is survived by his four kids.