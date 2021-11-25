Firefighters battling tree fire in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City firefighters are battling a tree fire on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:34 p.m., Santa Barbara City Fire responded to reports of heavy smoke seen from Highway 101 near Carrillo.

City firefighters responded and located the fire at the Arrellaga footbridge at West Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

Firefighters say a tree was on fire and began to spread into the brush around the area and near the railroad tracks.

Crews are on scene battling the fire.

Fire officials say the railroad track will be temporarily closed while firefighters work on the fire.

CHP is working on closing the slow lane on Highway 101 near the Castillo off-ramp.

The cause is under investigation.