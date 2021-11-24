SB Zoo rings in the holidays with festive decorations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Zoo is decking the halls with holiday cheer.

The zoo will be kicking off its holiday season with Holiday Zoo starting December 1.

The holiday event will spread the festive spirit as guests interact and view zoo animals.

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday clothes while they walk around the facility.

There will be seasonal treats and holiday spirits available for purchase.

Santa will also make appearances on the weekends beginning November 26. For his schedule, click here.

The Holiday Zoo event will go until December 31.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With its more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats.

To purchase tickets for the holiday event, click here.