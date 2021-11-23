Girls Inc. of Carpinteria brings back Operation Holiday Cheer to provide gifts to families

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is bringing back Operation Holiday Cheer.

The organization is partnering with Cox Communications to bring holiday cheer to local families.

Operation Holiday Cheer is a holiday gift giving program for local girls in the community.

The program was launched last year during the COVID-19 pandemic to help support families as they try to recover from economic hardships.

“Our team is beyond committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our girls, and we’re proud to engage the entire community with this initiative – through volunteering, making donations, or signing up as our local partners – to ensure all families receive gifts,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria. “We are grateful to Cox Communications for partnering with us once again to deliver hope and cheer to local girls and their families this holiday season.”

The program will help serve 100 families with an expected distribution of 500 gifts.

This is the second year the program has partnered with Cox Communications.

“Cox is thrilled to be the sponsor of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Operation Holiday Cheer event for the second year in a row,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president for Cox Communications’ Santa Barbara region.

The gift giving event will be on December 11.

There will also be a tamale lunch along with a special visit with Santa Claus.

Anyone interested in supporting this program can do so in three ways:

Giving Tree: Pick a few items off the tree at the Girl's Inc. Office at 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria, purchase the item(s) and bring them to the office by December 2

Fill the Box: Sign up to bring a holiday box to your business with gift tags that contain a Christmas wish. Employees can take a tag, purchase the item and return to fill the box.

Amazon Wishlist: Purchase a gift from the organization's Amazon Wish Lift, which will ship directly to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

For more on Operation Holiday Cheer, click here.