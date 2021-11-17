Firefighters knock down structure fire on eastside Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Firefighters knock down a structure fire in eastside Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning.

At around 9:53 a.m., Santa Barbara City Fire received reports of a fire on the 700 block of Spring Street in Santa Barbara.

Engines responded and found a structure fire fully in flames with smoke throughout the eastside area.

Firefighters knock down the fire around an hour later.

One man was pulled out of the fire and had minor injuries. He was not transported to a hospital.

Three cats were rescued and they were said to not have any injuries.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

The fire is under investigation.

We will continue to provide information when it becomes available.