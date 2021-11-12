Teen Star holds auditions for 13th season in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Teen Star is returning for its 13th season in Santa Barbara.

The showcase is returning after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is incredibly exciting for us to be back after taking a year off because of COVID shutdowns,” said Joe Lambert, Teen Star Executive Producer.

Teen Star is a singing competition that mentors youths and helps showcase their talents.

The event is searching for talent to be a part of the show. Submission of video auditions is being asked for the 13th season.

Audition judges will select 20 applicants for callbacks and then the top 10 finalists will be announced on Facebook and Instagram on December 5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be announced soon.

