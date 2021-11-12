Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A San Bernardino man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine production in Santa Barbara County on Friday.

After a three-month investigation, Cesar Castillo-Pena, 35, from San Bernardino was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for distribution of methamphetamine in Santa Barbara County.

Castillo-Pena pleaded guilty on July 28 for selling over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine during a transaction a year ago.

Back on November 5, 2020, investigators arrested Castillo-Pena during a narcotics transaction in Carpinteria. During the arrest, they seized around 3 kilograms of methamphetamine and a gun.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, Los Angeles Field Division; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Los Angeles Field Division; and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.

"This case should send a strong message to anyone who would deal dangerous and illegal drugs in Santa Barbara County,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. “It is also an excellent example of the superb working relationship we have with our DEA partners. Thanks to the combined efforts of our agencies, this armed drug dealer was apprehended, convicted and will not be peddling any more poisonous misery for at least a decade."

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner made the sentencing on Monday.