Cancer caregivers get surf lessons thanks to local nonprofit

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Caregivers got a chance to surf and kayak along the South Coast to relieve stress earlier this week.

The event was hosted by the nonprofit First Descents. Participants were mainly caregivers for people diagnosed with cancer.

The group learned how to surf at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria and then relaxed around a campfire.

Lodging, gear, and meals were provided to the group free of charge.

"The oncology campers from the past elected their caregivers to come on a trip," said Michael Kerbyson, lead staffer and the group's surf teacher for the day. "The whole idea is to get folks together that are about the same age and going through similar experiences, because a significant medical diagnosis, dealing with cancer treatment, dealing with lifelong MS, those things can all be very isolating"

The group planned to hit the water again the following day.

