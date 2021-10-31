Thrill the World event returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Thrill the World is celebrated around the globe the Saturday before Halloween.

It celebrates the spooky music video released by Michael Jackson decades ago.

One of its most "Spooktacular" locations is the Courthouse Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara.

Aaron Strockis is a regular at the event.

"Yeah we are out here at the courthouse it's tons of fun out here, been doing this for a number of years. Everybody is in great spirits, so having a great time."

COVID concerns made it virtual last year.

Zombies couldn't wait to venture outdoors.

World Dance for Humanity founder Janet Reineck organizes the dance party and flash mobs around town.

The group also raises money for charity.

Founder Janet Reineck said, "Everybody who is doing Thriller is raising funds for charity. For us it's our work in Rwanda and education funds, and also locally it is for the Westside Boys and Girls Club."

They are always looking for more zombies to take part.

World Dance for Humanity offers in-person and Zoom lessons.