Monroe Pumpkin Patch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No student field trips to the pumpkin patch this year because of the COVID pandemic. So, the pumpkin patch came to the kids on one Santa Barbara campus.

It was all thanks to Courtney Brewer, a kindergarten teacher at Monroe Elementary School on the Mesa, and Trader Joe's on De La Vina.

The popular grocer donated 45 pumpkins for all of the TK and kindergarten students at Monroe.

Brewer said she picked them up, brought them to school and the sixth graders carried them across the field and made a "beautiful pumpkin patch for the little ones."

The group also got to enjoy a hike through Elings Park and clomp across the bridge like characters in the book, "Three Billy Goats Gruff."

Luckily, no trolls or Halloween spooks in sight!