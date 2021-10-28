Santa Barbara police search for missing man

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking help to locate a man reported missing on Thursday.

59-year-old Juan Manuel Mendez was reportedly last seen near Oak Park in the City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Mendez is described as being 5-foot-6, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes. Police said there is no description of Mendez' clothing available.

Officers said Mendez recently underwent some medical procedures and is believed to be homeless.

Anyone who sees Mendez or knows where he might be is urged to call 911.

Questions relating to this missing person case may be directed to the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center at 805-882-8900.