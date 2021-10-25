Refugio Road holds up during rain runoff in the Alisal fire zone

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The concerns were real, the rain was solid and the runoff was not a threat. That's the story from the Pacific storm that came through even before the Alisal vegetation fire was controlled.

The bulk of the rain came through about 9 a.m. and the storm was in the same area of the Alisal fire, a 17,000-acre burn scar along the Gaviota coastline that broke out in driving winds two weeks ago.

A longtime Refugio Road resident Don Leitch said the morning storm was not as strong as some expected, "I could hear the rain on the roof but I have heard it a lot worse before."

Looking at the weather radars and other information, the potential for a big hit was not as big of a concern as the system that came through and make its way south.

"They said it was going to start around 9 o'clock or 8 o'clock in the morning and finish at 1 o'clock, well that would not be enough to cause a problem here."

Some sections of the road were mucked up, making for a squishy drive, and sliding tires.

At least for this storm, the residents got a break.

"The mud might come down the road or clog up the creek there and we would have a flood further down but I didn't think anything was going to be a problem up here," said Leitch who was higher than the six crossings.

Heavy equipment has been in the area for days to clear out the creeks.

Rigs were on standby to clear roads if they were cut off by any kind of slide, or fallen trees.

In some areas, the loose rocks from the burnt hills started rolling.

They had to be cleared out to make a path for the Newschannel vehicles. The small ones were an easy toss. The larger ones were immovable.

Residents here in the rural ranch areas still have a long way to go with the real winter storms possibly out there in the wet months of January through March, but they are relieved that this one has come and gone.



"I'll just wait and see. We got what we needed and things are going to start growing again and we're thankful for that," said Leitch.