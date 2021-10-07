Santa Barbara man convicted of molesting daughters

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara man was convicted Thursday of molesting his daughters, along with multiple other victims

The man, identified only as Howard W., 59, was found guilty by a Santa Barbara jury on seven counts of child molestation committed on his two daughters. The jury also found true the special allegation that he had committed child molestations against multiple victims.

The prosecution said it was successful thanks to the bravery of the two daughters who spoke about their abuses to local school counselors. The school was able to notify local Santa Barbara agencies and an investigation began.

“The heroic victims/survivors showed great courage in testifying and confronting their abuser in order to hold him accountable for her horrendous acts of molestation and child abuse," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Santa Barbara Child Welfare and Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department Sergeant Matt Banks investigated the crime and were able to arrest and prosecute Howard W. District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig prosecuted the case.

The Santa Barbara man is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 15.