Thunder and lightning gives people hope for rain

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-As some people stepped outside to video and photograph the sunset on Monday night, they witnessed a rainbow followed by a thunderstorm.

As the storm moved from Ventura to Santa Barbara County, the sky filled with lightning.

As Rodolfo Esquivel stopped to get gas at the 76 station in Carpinteria he described the weather as "crazy."

Eddie Suer said, "It is truly exhilarating, I went out here to take pictures of the sunset, looked to my left, and got a free lightning and thunderstorm, and we don't usually get that out here, so it is pretty awesome to see."

Suer said it has been too long since the area has gotten any substantial rain.

Many people are hoping for more rain as long as the roads remains safe.