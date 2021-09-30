Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 7:21 pm

Santa Barbara police searching for at-risk missing man with autism

Benjamin Tolmach, 26
Santa Barbara Police Department
Benjamin Tolmach, 26

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help searching for an at-risk autistic man who was reported missing Thursday.

26-year-old Benjamin Tolmach was last seen near upper Shoreline Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Police said he is believed to be walking somewhere along the waterfront corridor or Milpas Street area.

Tolmach is described as being about six feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds with light brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, green athletic shorts and running shoes.

Anyone who sees Tolmach or knows where he might be is urged to contact the police department at 805-882-8900 immediately.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

