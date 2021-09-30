Santa Barbara man arrested, accused of having child pornography on phone

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara man was arrested for child pornography possession on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara police received a cyber tip from the Los Angeles Department Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, or ICAC, about a suspect in possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara police served a search warrant on the 400 block of West Anapamu Street at the home of a 47-year-old Santa Barbara man.

In their search, detectives say they found photographic evidence of child pornography on the suspect's phone. They say the suspect used a social media app to receive and store pornographic photos of a juvenile.

Detectives seized the evidence and it is under investigation.

The suspect was arrested for possession of child pornography.

He is booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a $20,000 bail.