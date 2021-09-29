Traffic slowed as Montecito firefighters respond for gas leak

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif. - Firefighters from the Montecito Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road/Highway 192 around 10:40 a.m.

According to Montecito fire, the outside gas leak forced a closure of Sycamore Canyon Road between Westmont Road and Chelham Way.

As of 12:45 p.m., that area continued to be closed, according to the Caltrans Quickmap.

The fire department said the gas company is responding and is asking people to avoid the area if possible.

