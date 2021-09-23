Santa Barbara man under house arrest found dead in home

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara man serving a jail sentence from his home was found dead Thursday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Nathaniel Montross was found dead inside his home on the 100 block of El Sueno Road around 7:30 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded to the home for a report of a cardiac arrest, but were later informed that the man was "obviously deceased." When first responders arrived on scene, Montross was declared dead.

Montross was arrested in April for felony burglary and identity theft as well as two separate warrants for violating his probation. In June he was sentenced to one year in custody and two years of mandatory supervision.

He was placed under electronic monitoring and was allowed to serve his sentence from his home.

The cause of his death is under investigation, but the sheriff's office said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause of death should be known in several weeks pending toxicology results.

Inmates can serve sentences from their homes if approved by the Sheriff’s Office Alternative Sentencing Bureau. Those participating in electronic monitoring are still considered to be in custody by the sheriff's office.