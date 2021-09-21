City of Goleta to appeal approved cannabis project located near residential neighborhood

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is appealing a Santa Barbara County-approved cannabis cultivation project.

The site is located near the Winchester Canyon Road neighborhood about half-a-mile outside Goleta city limits.

Santa Barbara County approved the 17-acre "white light cannabis cultivation project" last week.

The city says its primary concerns relate to "hydrogen sulfide hazards known to occur in the well water in the area, the lack of an H2S Safety Plan, an inadequate Odor Abatement Plan relating to cannabis odors, and insufficient environmental review as required by the California Environmental Quality Act."

Goleta mayor Paula Perotte says a cannabis cultivation project has "no place near a residential neighborhood without adequate safeguards and environmental review."

The city has laid out its concerns in detail on its website.

The appeal will be heard by the Santa Barbara County planning commission at a future date. Monday, Sept. 27 is the deadline for those opposed to the project to file an appeal.