Los Padres National Forest to remain closed until September 22

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Los Padres National Forest officials announced that the forest will remain closed on Wednesday.

The forest will continue to remain closed to the public until September 22.

The Regional Order was placed until September 17 but it has been extended to September 22.

The closure is due to the ongoing wildfires on the west coast.

Forest officials say by temporarily reducing the number of people in the forests, it will help prevent visitors from being trapped in a fire and decrease the potential for new fires starting.

Currently, there are 11 large uncontained fires burning on National Forest System lands statewide, and there are more than 15,000 personnel, 303 crews, and 1,113 engines committed to fire fighting in California.

The Southern California national forests will also remain closed for another week including the Angeles, Cleveland and San Bernardino National Forests.

