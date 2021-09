Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Santa Barbara Police hosted a 9/11 tribute called "We Will Not Forget."

It took place at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden on Saturday morning.

Highlights of the program included a 21 gun salute, a helicopter flyover and taps.

Special guests included Sheriff Bill Brown, District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Police Chief Barnard Melekian.

Speakers reflected on the 2,983 lives lost 20 year ago.