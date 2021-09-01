SB County Animal Services launches “Beat the Heat” spay, neuter campaign

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A "Beat the Heat" campaign kicked off Wednesday in Santa Barbara County – and we're not talking about the weather.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane are offering huge discounts on spay and neuter surgeries for cats.

Appointments are limited to owners of the first 100 cats and kittens. The fee is $5, which also includes a free microchip.

Other treatments, such as vaccines and flea treatment are available at an additional cost.

The "Beat the Heat" campaign is the County's way of helping owners prevent accidental and unwanted litters of kittens.

Last year, more than 730 orphaned kittens were dropped off at local animal shelters.

"Animal Services and our partner, Santa Barbara Humane, are committed to saving lives through spaying and neutering," said Jessica Wiebe, Community Programs Director. "Being able to offer such promotions to help reduce the overpopulation of pets is a crucial piece of the animal sheltering puzzle that we are proud to offer our community. Do not miss the chance to get in on the Beat the Heat promotion and call for an appointment today. Space is limited, and our appointment book fills up fast!"

Contact the following organizations to make an appointment: