Hurricane Ida hits home for New Orleans transplants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, the owner of The Big Easy Catering Company in Santa Barbara was already planning a trip home to see his beloved Saints play the Packers on Sept. 12.

David Postada is still driving to the state where he was born, but now he is preparing to bring some generators to donate.

He volunteered to cook during Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago but ended up donating the cost of meals instead.

Postada recently checked on another friend from New Orleans who lives on a boat in the Santa Barbara Harbor during the hurricane season.

Al Salzer, who worked in Hollywood film production for decades, owns the Deja Vu Restaurant and Bar in the French Quarter.

Salzer said he employees about 25 people and had trouble getting through to his staff, but he learned they are all OK.

Salzer, who enjoys spending time in both places, had plans to go back for the rescheduled New Orleans Jazz Festival in October, but that had already been cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases a few weeks ago.

He now plans to stay put until the electricity returns to the area, which could take weeks.

Both men recommend donating to help with the recovery.

Postada recommends Direct Relief and Salzer said, "You can't go wrong with the Red Cross."

For more information visit directrelief.org or redcross.org.