Goleta to begin installing new LED street lights in September

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta announced Friday that after four years of planning and preparation, it will finally begin installing new LED streetlight fixtures throughout the city next week.

The six-week project will begin on Sept. 1 and is expected to be complete by mid-October.

Crews are planning to replace about 1,430 streetlights with brand new energy efficient LED lights.

The city said these LED lights are expected to save Goleta more than 345,000 kilowatt hours and about $115,000 annually. The lights should also require less maintenance and provide clearer lighting for drivers and pedestrians.

“Our staff is very excited for the upcoming installation of LEDs throughout the City. This project offers a lot of benefits to the City, and we wish to thank everyone involved who helped make it happen!” said Goleta Public Works Department Project Manager, Michael Winnewisser.

Goleta's LED Street Lighting Project was coined in 2017. City leaders said they negotiated the details of the project with Southern California Edison until 2020, when the city obtained the streetlights and was able to research different LED options for the community.

In January 2021, the city conducted a pilot study to see how the community felt about the new LED lights.

Based on that feedback, the city settled on GE fixtures that are 2700K color temperature.

Goleta City Council approved the replacements on July 20, and the fixtures were ordered the very next day.

To see when crews are expected to replace the lights in your neighborhood, click here.

You can also watch a video to learn more about the LED Street Lighting Project. The video can be viewed in English and in Spanish.