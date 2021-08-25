SBPD mourns death of 14-year veteran of department

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own.

The police department announced Wednesday that officer Gina Battaglia died from complications of what the department called "an on-duty illness."

" She exemplified extraordinary courage in fighting a long and difficult battle," the department said in a release.

Battaglia was a 14-year veteran of the department and held many positions including patrol officer, crime scene investigator and public safety dispatch supervisor.

SBPD said Battaglia served the community with distinction during her career.

Additional details regarding Battaglia's death or funeral services have not yet been announced.